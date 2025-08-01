Identifying Pathways to Good Jobs

The problem: Pathways to good jobs—jobs that are stable, meaningful, and provide family-sustaining wages—exist but can be hard to identify or access. In addition, workers face an increasingly broad array of education and training options—such as apprenticeships, bootcamps, and technical colleges—with little public evidence on the return on investment.

What are good jobs? RAND researchers have been looking at issues such as what skills are required to get a good job, how workers value working conditions, and how post-secondary credentials impact earnings. One groundbreaking RAND study used a nationally representative survey to collect detailed information on conditions in the American workplace, providing the first portrait of U.S. job quality.

Innovative pathways: RAND researchers have also been at the forefront of examining new training opportunities, including stackable credentials as a more-accessible way to boost earning potential, and the landscape of apprenticeship offerings and their impacts.

Obstacles to access and success: Studies have examined workers who face challenges in the labor market, including those who have limited training or who are low-income, low-tech, previously incarcerated, or have a disability, to better understand what approaches produce positive employment and wage outcomes.

How do we improve job quality? While helping workers find better jobs is important, it is also essential to find ways to improve work experiences from the employer side. We study state policies around workplace injuries and workers' compensation, including which workers are most at risk of injury and not receiving benefits. We also examine how employer practices are linked to company success, and have explored corporate supports for veterans, as well as the types of jobs linked to the greatest wage growth overall and specifically for veterans.