About the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy

Reimagining racial equity research to promote solutions for positive change

The RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy takes an innovative approach to highlighting equity issues—including working with a diverse group of collaborators—with the aim of driving meaningful policy development and change.

While focused on racial equity, center activities emphasize the intersection of race with other factors such as ethnicity, age, economic status, gender and gender identity, geography, health status and disability, religious background, and sexual orientation.

There are many definitions of equity, but for the purposes of ease, we use the commonly used definition that equity means the fair and just access to opportunity.

The center’s blueprint was developed with the input of RAND staff, and the center is part of a larger commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the organization’s operations and external engagement.

RAND's Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy breaks through the rhetoric to get to the heart of what is driving our systemic inequities. Using tools of policy analysis and bringing together diverse stakeholders in real dialogue helps us surface what solutions to inequity are truly actionable. Anita Chandra Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being / Senior Policy Researcher / Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Our Mission

We aim to develop and apply approaches and solutions that build racial equity in systems and policies for the future.

The center's work is focused on three key components.

Methods and action: Identifying the most effective combination of approaches that can have enduring impact on systemic racism.

Dialogue and change: Changing the narrative around how we talk about racial equity in systems and policies.

Policy leadership: Preparing policy leaders and those that influence them to debate, design, and address racial equity going forward.

Our History

The center was established in 2020 with funding from donor contributions and RAND's own resources. It emerged from an effort by RAND to assess how policy analysis is designed, framed, executed, and translated, and the role of factors related to equity in policy.

For more information about the center, please email racialequity@rand.org, or send us a message through our contact form.