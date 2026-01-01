Study of Aging Postdoctoral Training Staff and Faculty
Training staff include RAND researchers with strong expertise in conducting research on aging. Listed below are RAND staff who may serve as potential mentors and/or collaborators. These staff members are always available to fellows.
RAND National Institute on Aging T32 Program Faculty
Additional RAND Staff with a Focus on Aging
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Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia
Associate Director, RAND Health; Senior Policy Researcher
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Rebecca Anhang Price
Senior Policy Researcher
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Philip Armour
Senior Economist; Director of the Ph.D. Program and Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Julia Bandini
Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Catherine C. Cohen
Policy Researcher
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Marc N. Elliott
Distinguished Chair in Statistics; Senior Principal Researcher
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Natalie C. Ernecoff
Policy Researcher
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Jordan M. Harrison
Policy Researcher
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Peter Hudomiet
Senior Economist
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Jodi L. Liu
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Vegard M. Nygaard
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Bradley D. Stein
Director, Opioid Policy, Tools, and Information Center (OPTIC); Senior Physician Policy Researcher
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Wendy M. Troxel
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist
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Jessie Wang
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy