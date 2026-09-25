Bradley D. Stein

Long-Term Growth in Child Mental Health Expenditures, 2004-2023
This paper estimates trends in mental health expenditures, probability of use and expenditures per user for US children aged 2-17 from 2004 to 2023.
Director, Opioid Policy, Tools, and Information Center (OPTIC); Adjunct Senior Physician Policy Researcher
Bradley Stein is director of the NIH-funded RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Center and an adjunct senior physician policy researcher at RAND. A health services and policy researcher as well as a practicing child and adolescent psychiatrist, Stein focuses on improving care and outcomes for individuals with mental health and substance use disorders in community settings.
His recent work has extensively examined the effects of state policies and community factors on opioid crisis-related outcomes, including treatment, prevention, and harm reduction. In the area of school mental health, Stein has led the development, evaluation, implementation, and dissemination of interventions for students exposed to trauma and violence, as well as contributed to the implementation of school-based suicide prevention programs. He has testified to Congress on these topics and speaks frequently with state and federal policymakers and the media about these issues.
Stein has also studied the mental health and substance use care of diverse Medicaid populations, including individuals with depression, children with ADHD or autism, youth receiving psychotropic medications, and people with opioid use disorder and other substance use conditions.
Previously, he served as the senior director of Research, Evaluation, and Outcomes at Community Care Behavioral Health, a large nonprofit managed behavioral health organization, and served on the editorial boards of Psychiatric Services and JAACAP. Stein earned his M.D. and M.P.H. from the University of Pittsburgh and holds a Ph.D. in health policy from the RAND School of Public Policy.
Ph.D. in health policy, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.D., University of Pittsburgh; M.P.H. in health services administration, University of Pittsburgh; B.A. in government, Georgetown University