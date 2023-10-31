Jeff Alstott is a senior information scientist at RAND, an Expert at the National Science Foundation, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His government service includes time at the White House as Assistant Director for Technology Competition & Risks at the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Director for Technology & National Security at the National Security Council, as well as time in the Intelligence Community as a program manager at IARPA, with a portfolio that included artificial intelligence, analytic methods, biosecurity and science and technology forecasting. He has worked in academia for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Singapore University of Technology and Design, the World Bank and the University of Chicago. Alstott obtained his doctorate studying complex networks at the University of Cambridge, and his MBA and bachelor's degrees from Indiana University. His published research covers animal behavior, computational neuroscience, complex networks, design science, statistical methods and S&T forecasting.