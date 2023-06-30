Jenny Bousfield is a senior analyst at the RAND Corporation. Working primarily with RAND Europe, she has research experience in a range of health and social care topics. Her main focus is mental health, with an interest in women’s health, severe mental illness and the mental health of children and young people. This includes health services improvement and health inequalities in service access and quality. She has conducted research and evaluation on mental health in schools, anxiety and depression in young workers, and most recently, women’s health services in the community through an evaluation of women’s health hubs. Bousfield is a member of the Cambridge Centre for Health Research (CCHSR) and the Birmingham, RAND and Cambridge Evaluation (BRACE) Centre working on a number of rapid evaluations.
Prior to joining RAND, Bousfield worked on a project developing a measure of social inclusion for individuals with severe mental illness. This included multiple qualitative research methods such as in-depth interviews, focus groups and stakeholder workshops. Bousfield's Ph.D. was embedded in this project and explored gender and social inclusion in psychosis. Her earlier research focused on healthy ageing and dementia, working on several academic and commercial clinical trials on the development of medications for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a large-scale longitudinal biomarkers study and brain donation programmes. She has extensive experience in project management, recruiting, and quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods research.
Bousfield received her B.Sc. in applied psychology from Cardiff University and her Ph.D. from St. George's University of London.
Selected Publications
Kelly Daniel, Lucy Hocking, Jennifer Bousfield, Beck Taylor, Early Evaluation of Women's Health Hubs, BRACE, 2022
Mezey, G., White, S., Harrison, I., Bousfield, J., Killaspy, H., Lloyd-Evans, B., & Payne, S., "Modelling social exclusion in a diagnostically-mixed sample of people with severe mental illness," International Journal of Social Psychiatry, 2021
Mezey, G., White, S., Harrison, I., Bousfield, J., Lloyd-Evans, B., Payne, S., & Killaspy, H., "Validity, reliability, acceptability and utility of the Social Inclusion Questionnaire User Experience (SInQUE); a clinical tool to facilitate social inclusion amongst people with severe mental health problems," Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, 2020 (forthcoming)
Parkinson, Sarah, Jennifer Bousfield, Ross Millar, Jenny George, and Sonja Marjanovic, Communicating research evidence to boards in health and care organisations: A scoping study, RAND Corporation (RR-A1267-1), 2021
Ellins, Jo, Kelly Singh, Mustafa Al-Haboubi, Jennifer Newbould, Lucy Hocking, Jennifer Bousfield, Gemma McKenna, Sarah-Jane Fenton, and Nicholas Mays, Early Evaluation of the Children and Young People's Mental Health Trailblazer Programme: Interim Report, University of Birmingham (EP-68676), 2021
Hocking, Lucy, Jennifer Bousfield, Evangelos Gkousis, Katherine I. Morley, and Jon Sussex, Supporting Prioritisation of Mental Health Funding Related to Urgent and Emergency Care in the East of England: A Guide for Integrated Care Systems and Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships, Eastern AHSN (EP-68621), 2021
McLachlan, E., Bousfield, J., Howard, R., & Reeves, S., "Reduced parahippocampal volume and psychosis symptoms in Alzheimer's disease," International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, 33(2), 2020