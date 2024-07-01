Auburn Brown
Defense and Policy Analyst
She/Her
Expertise
Auburn Brown is a defense and policy analyst at RAND. Her research areas include U.S. - China counterspace capabilities, Beijing's foreign policy perspectives, space sustainability, U.S. deterrence and adversary posturing in the Indo-Pacific, and conflict analysis of MENA states.
Prior to joining RAND, Brown has lived, worked, and/or studied outside of the U.S. in China, Vietnam, Morocco, the Bahamas, and the UK. She previously worked in UK Parliament for Lord Anthony Giddens as a geopolitical researcher on the China and Technology Committees and also analyzed mitigation techniques for existential crises such as space traffic and debris management, climate change, and nuclear weapons issues. Brown's background includes time in NROTC as a Marine Option, receiving the 4-year Navy Scholarship, wherein she studied Maritime Strategy and Intelligence Studies focusing on nuclear proliferation. She holds intermediate proficiency in both Chinese and Arabic, beginning proficiency in Korean, and is a recipient of both the State Department's Gilman International Scholarship awarded for 7-week study of Arabic based in Fes, Morocco and the U.S. DoD Project GO 9-week critical language scholarship received for the study of Mandarin Chinese based in Shanghai, China.
Brown holds a M.Sc. in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, focusing on East Asian geopolitics, with a dissertation analyzing the impact of the U.S. - China competition on space sustainability. She holds a B.A. in international studies with a focus on MENA from the University of Florida.
Education
B.A. in international studies, University of Florida; M.S. in international relations, London School of Economics and Political Science
Languages
Selected Work
- Auburn Brown "The PLA’s Strategic Perspectives of Space: Understanding Chinese Viewpoints as a Critical Warfare Domain," in Tim Heath, Auburn Brown, PLA Perspectives, , 2024 (forthcoming)