Jonathan Cham is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. His areas of interest include Indo-Pacific security, defense security cooperation, wargaming, and space. At RAND, his portfolio of work includes economic analysis of the international space launch market, space security cooperation, military exercises, and U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific.
Prior to joining RAND, Cham served as a Research Fellow for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI-APCSS) and Legislative Aide for the Hawaii Speaker of the House, Scott Saiki. He received his MA in International Studies from Claremont Graduate University and BA in Political Science from the University of Hawaii. He has co-authored five papers on the use of serious games in security practitioner training, as well as a paper that quantitatively analyzed the effects of Internet usage on economic freedom in autocratic states.
Selected Publications
Deon Canyon, Jonathan Cham, "Gaming Major Power Rivalry and Climate Disasters Using Systems Tools," Security Nexus, 2020
Deon V. Canyon, Jonathan Cham, Jim Potenza "In-stride adjudication during transnational security cooperation wargames publication date," in Merle Robinson, Stephen Downes-Martin, In-Stride Adjudication, PAXsims, 2018
Deon Canyon, Jonathan Cham, Jim Potenza., "Complex Security Environments, Strategic Foresight and Transnational Security Cooperation Games," Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, 2018