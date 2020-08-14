Jonathan Cham

Jonathan Cham
Policy Analyst
Washington Office

Education

M.A. in international studies, Claremont Graduate University; B.A. in political science, University of Hawaii

Overview

Jonathan Cham is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. His areas of interest include Indo-Pacific security, defense security cooperation, wargaming, and space. At RAND, his portfolio of work includes economic analysis of the international space launch market, space security cooperation, military exercises, and U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific.

Prior to joining RAND, Cham served as a Research Fellow for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI-APCSS) and Legislative Aide for the Hawaii Speaker of the House, Scott Saiki. He received his MA in International Studies from Claremont Graduate University and BA in Political Science from the University of Hawaii. He has co-authored five papers on the use of serious games in security practitioner training, as well as a paper that quantitatively analyzed the effects of Internet usage on economic freedom in autocratic states.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Assessing the Impact of U.S. Air Force National Security Space Launch Acquisition Decisions

Selected Publications

Deon Canyon, Jonathan Cham, "Gaming Major Power Rivalry and Climate Disasters Using Systems Tools," Security Nexus, 2020

Deon V. Canyon, Jonathan Cham, Jim Potenza "In-stride adjudication during transnational security cooperation wargames publication date," in Merle Robinson, Stephen Downes-Martin, In-Stride Adjudication, PAXsims, 2018

Deon Canyon, Jonathan Cham, Jim Potenza., "Complex Security Environments, Strategic Foresight and Transnational Security Cooperation Games," Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, 2018

Commentary

  • An amphibious landing demonstration, part of Rim of the Pacific exercise at Pyramid Rock Beach, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2018, photo by Sgt. Aaron Patterson/U.S. Marine Corps
    Wargaming

    Why Militaries Should Play Games with Each Other

    With rising rates of COVID-19 and vulnerable populations at risk, Hawaii's people are understandably nervous about the upcoming Rim of the Pacific exercise scheduled for August. But COVID-19 cannot be a blanket check on international engagement by the U.S. military. With the effects of COVID-19 expected to last for decades, the forward thinking found in games may be exactly what is needed.

    Aug 14, 2020

    Honolulu Civil Beat

Publications