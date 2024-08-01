James Fan is a management scientist at RAND. His main research interests lie in defense economics, procurement, and military personnel and manpower. Prior to joining RAND, he was an assistant professor of operations management at the Naval Postgraduate School, as well as a postdoctoral research fellow at the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University. Fan received his Ph.D. in supply chain and information systems from Pennsylvania State University.
Education
Ph.D. in supply chain & information systems, Pennsylvania State University; M./A. in mathematics, Pennsylvania State University; B.S. in economics, Vanderbilt University
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Adjunct Professor, Naval Postgraduate School;