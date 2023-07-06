Kyleanne M. Hunter

Kyleanne Hunter is a senior political scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She came to RAND from the United States Air Force Academy where she was director of the Strategy and Warfare Center, associate director of the Institute for Future Conflict, and a professor of military and strategic studies. She was the cochair of the Culture and Climate Line of Effort for the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault, and chair of the Employment and Integration Subcommittee for the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.
Her other previous positions have included vice president of Programs at Brady: United Against Gun Violence, and researcher in residence at the Kroc School of Peace and Justice at University of San Diego. She is a Marine Corps combat veteran with several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as an AH-1W Super Cobra attack pilot, and worked in the Office of Legislative Affairs.
Her research interests include military gender integration, suicide prevention, sexual assault and harassment prevention, gun violence prevention, and the impact of emerging technologies on military personnel policies. She has published extensively on the above topics in both peer reviewed journal and the popular press. She holds a Ph.D. in political science & international relations from the University of Denver.