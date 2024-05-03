Allison Kirkegaard is a policy analyst at RAND. Her research focuses on wellbeing across the lifespan, especially in older adulthood. With a background in theological studies, she aims to broaden notions of wellbeing and investigate how individuals' beliefs, relationships, and social locations interact with their wellbeing. Currently she is involved in the Care Network Connections over Time (CNCT) study, a nationally representative longitudinal study of family and friend caregivers that explores caregivers' wellbeing and social networks.
Kirkegaard received her M.T.S. at Vanderbilt University.
Selected Publications
Allison Kirkegaard, Esther M. Friedman, Sarah Edgington, David Kennedy, "Increased Care Provision and Caregiver Wellbeing: Moderation by Changes in Social Network Care Provision," The Journals of Gerontology: Series B, 79(5), 2024
David P. Kennedy, Esther M. Friedman, Allison Kirkegaard, Sarah Edgington, Regina Shih, "Perceived Loss of Support to Community Caregivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States," Journal of Community Psychology, 52(3), 2024
Esther M. Friedman, Allison Kirkegaard, David P. Kennedy, Sarah Edgington, Regina A. Shih, "Change in Caregiving to Older Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Differences by Dementia Status," Journal of Applied Gerontology, 42(12), 2023