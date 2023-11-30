Overview
Avery Krovetz is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with minors in economics, computational science, and electrical engineering. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he worked for an electric utility in the Midwest developing economic models and managing the development of customer-specific renewable energy facilities. He was also an EMT for a paramedic-level emergency medical response service in rural Wisconsin. His research interests include climate change impacts on energy, infrastructure, and health.