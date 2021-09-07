Jaime Madrigano (she/her) is an adjunct policy researcher at RAND, a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research focuses on environmental and social determinants of health, including environmental pollution, extreme weather and disasters, and the built environment, with an emphasis on environmental justice.
Madrigano has particular expertise in using epidemiologic methods to inform policy and her research has been cited in multi-agency climate and health preparedness efforts within New York City. She has worked with local health departments and community-based stakeholders to conduct health and environmental needs assessments and leads a study to assess whether community resilience mitigates the health impacts of natural disasters. Madrigano is also interested in how people perceive risk as it relates to climate change, public health, and health care decisionmaking, and has conducted research on public health risk perception and communication.
Prior to joining RAND, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University's Earth Institute and was an assistant professor at Rutgers University. Madrigano received her Sc.D. in epidemiology and environmental health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Selected Publications
Madrigano, J., Osorio, J.C., Bautista, E., Chavez, R., Chaisson, C.F., Meza, E., Shih, R.A. and Chari, R., "Fugitive chemicals and environmental justice: a model for environmental monitoring following climate-related disasters," Environmental Justice, 11(3), 2018
Madrigano, J., Lane, K., Petrovic, N., Ahmed, M., Blum, M., & Matte, T., "Awareness, risk perception, and protective behaviors for extreme heat and climate change in New York City," International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 15(7), 2018
Madrigano J, Ito K, Johnson S, Kinney PL, Matte T, "A Case-Only Study of Vulnerability to Heat Wave-Related Mortality in New York City (2000-2011)," Environmental Health Perspectives, 123(7), 2015
Madrigano J, McCormick S, Kinney PL, "The Two Ways of Assessing Heat-Related Mortality and Vulnerability," American Journal of Public Health, 105(11), 2015
Madrigano J, Kloog I, Goldberg R, Coull BA, Mittleman MA, Schwartz J, "Long-term exposure to PM2.5 and incidence of acute myocardial infarction," Environmental Health Perspectives, 121(2), 2013