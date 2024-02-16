Overview
Millard McElwee is an associate engineer at RAND. With over a decade of experience as a systems engineer with a focus on community decisions support tools for electrical utilities, offshore mooring, and large-scale transportation systems, he also holds a contractor's license from the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors in Highways, Roads, and Bridge construction. McElwee’s expertise includes risk management, multi-hazard risk analysis, apparent cause evaluation, and root cause analysis. He is an adjunct faculty member at Santa Clara University and teaches summer STEM programs at Carnegie Mellon University and Rice University. As a consultant, he has served as a trusted advisor and subject matter expert for a major northern California utility while driving completion on projects ranging from $500K to $100M. Previously, McElwee was a fellow in Community Resilience division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) from 2016-2018. His research interests lie at the intersection of environmental justice, transportation simulation, natural hazards, and machine learning.
McElwee holds a BS in civil engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Ph.D. in systems engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.