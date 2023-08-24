Overview
Saoirse Moriarty (she/her) is a research assistant in health and wellbeing at RAND Europe with research interests in the fields of health inequalities, social determinants of health, primary care, women’s health and rare diseases. Before joining RAND, she completed her Masters in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, whilst working part time at the British Medical Journal. At LSHTM, she developed skills in Stata, process evaluations and health economics. Saoirse worked as a health policy intern at Costello Medical for six months, gaining experience in a range of qualitative methodologies including conducting literature reviews, Delphi panels and interviews.