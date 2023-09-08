Samantha Pérez Dávila is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. She has a master's degree in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's in economics and finance. At RAND, she works on topics related to drug policy, opioids, security, and mental health.
Before joining Pardee RAND, she was a research associate at the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE) in Mexico. There, she acted as the executive coordinator of the Drug Policy Program, where she managed research projects analyzing Mexico's drug policy, violence levels, and the government's strategy to address insecurity. She also taught public economics at the public policy undergraduate program and a course on impact evaluation for drug policy at the Drug Policy, Health and Human Rights Seminar that she coordinated from 2019-2021 at CIDE
Pérez Dávila has also worked as a consultant for the Interamerican Development Bank, developing monitoring and evaluation plans for labor markets, social security, and international trade projects in Latin American and the Caribbean. Her research interests include violence and security, organized crime, drug policy, labor markets, and impact evaluation.
Selected Publications
Atuesta, Laura and Samantha Perez Davila, "Fragmentation and Cooperation: the evolution of organized crime in Mexico," Trends in Organized Crime, 2018