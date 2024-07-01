R. Gordon Rinderknecht is an associate behavioral scientist at RAND. His research primarily focuses on how people spend their time—especially as it relates to social isolation, loneliness, and inequality—as well as survey methodology, countering disinformation, political extremism, human-computer interaction, and personnel working within military organizations. He has led research appearing in Social Problems, the Journal of Time Use Research, Survey Methods: Insights from the Field, Sage Open, and he recently co-led a chapter overviewing the field of digital and computational demography in the Research Handbook on Digital Sociology.
Rinderknecht holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Maryland, and he completed his postdoctoral research at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research, in the Department of Digital and Computational Demography.
Education
Ph.D. in sociology, University of Maryland-College Park; M.A. in sociology, University of Maryland-College Park; B.A. in sociology, University of Iowa