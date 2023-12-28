Hunter Stoll is a defense analyst at RAND. His research interests include Russian foreign policy, Eurasian affairs, transatlantic security, information warfare, and violent extremism.
He has served in multiple components of the U.S. Army for nearly a decade, primarily as an intelligence officer. From 2017-2018, Stoll deployed to Iraq where he supported counter-ISIS operations and provided training support to Iraqi Security Forces. Additionally, he has provided intelligence support to multiple iterations of EUCOM training exercises. As an Army Reservist, he currently supports the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC). Stoll is a fellow at the Eurasia Foundation’s Young Professionals Network.
Stoll holds an M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University, where he focused on Russian national security and hybrid warfare. He holds a B.A. in History and B.S.Ed. in Secondary Education from the University of Missouri.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsFellow, Eurasia Foundation Young Professionals Network