Business Contacts
RAND research is diverse. Our research capabilities enable us to tailor solutions for complex problems across disciplines. If you are interested in having RAND conduct research and analysis for your organization, or wish to inquire about research currently being conducted for your organization, use the directory below to contact us.
Directory of Business Contacts
-
RAND Army Research DivisionGo to RAND Army Research Division
The United States Army's only federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) for studies and analysisGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Jocelyn Maciol
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6645
-
Forces and Logistics ProgramGo to Forces and Logistics Program
- Contact:
- M. Wade Markel
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5108
-
Personnel, Training, and Health ProgramGo to Personnel, Training, and Health Program
- Contact:
- Heather Krull
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4171
-
Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources ProgramGo to Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program
- Contact:
- Molly Dunigan
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4292
-
RAND AustraliaGo to RAND Australia
Improving policy and decisionmaking for Australian sponsors
- Contact:
- Andrew Dowse
- Phone:
- work+61 2 6232 6972
-
RAND Education and LaborGo to RAND Education and Labor
Dedicated to improving education and expanding economic opportunities for all through research and analysisGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- V. Darleen Opfer
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4926
-
Behavioral Finance ForumGo to Behavioral Finance Forum
- Contact:
- Katherine Carman
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6187
-
Center for Disability ResearchGo to Center for Disability Research
- Contact:
- Kathleen J. Mullen
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6265
-
Center for Financial and Economic Decision MakingGo to Center for Financial and Economic Decision Making
- Contact:
- Katherine Carman
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6187
-
Center for Social and Emotional Learning ResearchGo to Center for Social and Emotional Learning Research
- Contact:
- Heather Schwartz
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5894
-
Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research InstituteGo to Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute
- Contact:
- Carrie M. Farmer
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4408
- Contact:
- Rajeev Ramchand
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5096
-
Labor and Worforce Development Program
- Contact:
- Rachel Slama
- Phone:
- workTBD
-
Lowy Family Middle-Class Pathways CenterGo to Lowy Family Middle-Class Pathways Center
- Contact:
- Jeffrey B. Wenger
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7852
- Contact:
- Melanie A. Zaber
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4164
-
PreK–12 Educational Systems Program
- Contact:
- Heather Schwartz
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5894
-
PreK–12 Instructional Improvement Program
- Contact:
- Heather Schwartz
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5894
-
RAND EuropeGo to RAND Europe
Thirty years of not-for-profit research by the European subsidiary of RAND
- Contact:
- Hans Pung
- Phone:
- work+44 (1223) 353 329, ext. 2600
- Fax:
- +44 (1223) 358 845
-
RAND Global and Emerging RisksGo to RAND Global and Emerging Risks
Develops novel methods and delivers rigorous research on catastrophic risks to humanity
- Contact:
- Jim Mitre
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5967
-
Meselson CenterGo to Meselson Center
- Contact:
- Sella Nevo
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6230
-
Technology and Security Policy CenterGo to Technology and Security Policy Center
- Contact:
- Jeff Alstott
- Phone:
- work (703) 413-1100, ext. 5066
-
RAND Health CareGo to RAND Health Care
The most trusted source of objective health care policy researchGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Peter Hussey
- Phone:
- work(617) 338-2059, ext. 8617
- Contact:
- Paul Koegel
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6203
-
Access and Delivery Program
- Contact:
- Jeanne S. Ringel
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6626
-
Drug Policy Research CenterGo to Drug Policy Research Center
- Contact:
- Beau Kilmer
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6005
-
Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program
- Contact:
- Christine Eibner
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5913
-
Quality Measurement and Improvement Program
- Contact:
- Carrie M. Farmer
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4408
-
RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions CenterGo to RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions Center
- Contact:
- Ian D. Coulter
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7455
- Contact:
- Patricia M. Herman
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7129
-
RAND Center of Excellence on Health System PerformanceGo to RAND Center of Excellence on Health System Performance
- Contact:
- Cheryl L. Damberg
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6191
- Contact:
- M. Susan Ridgely
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6668
-
RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Tools and Information Center (OPTIC)Go to RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Tools and Information Center
- Contact:
- Bradley D. Stein
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4476
-
Southern California Evidence-based Practice CenterGo to Southern California Evidence-based Practice Center
- Contact:
- Aneesa Motala
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7617
-
RAND Homeland Security Research DivisionGo to RAND Homeland Security Research Division
Technical and operational research and analysis to aid the U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Michelle Woods
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5043
-
Disaster Management and Resilience ProgramGo to Disaster Management and Resilience Program
- Contact:
- Jessie Riposo
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5162
-
Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations ProgramGo to Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program
- Contact:
- Shelly Culbertson
- Phone:
- work (412) 683-2300, ext. 4666
-
Management, Technology, and Capabilities ProgramGo to Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program
- Contact:
- Douglas C. Ligor
- Phone:
- work(617) 338-2059, ext. 8600
-
RAND National Security Research DivisionGo to RAND National Security Research Division
Conducts research and analysis for all national security sponsors other than the U.S. Air Force and the ArmyGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Barry Pavel
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5884
-
Acquisition and Technology Policy ProgramGo to Acquisition and Technology Policy Program
- Contact:
- Caitlin Lee
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5777
-
International Security and Defense Policy ProgramGo to International Security and Defense Policy Program
Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand StrategyGo to Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy
- Contact:
- Heather J. Williams
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7769
- Contact:
- Miranda Priebe
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5451
-
Navy and Marine Forces ProgramGo to Navy and Marine Forces Program
- Contact:
- Paul DeLuca
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4467
-
Personnel, Readiness, and Health ProgramGo to Personnel, Readiness, and Health Program
- Contact:
- Molly F. McIntosh
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5910
-
RAND Project AIR FORCEGo to RAND Project AIR FORCE
Since its founding in 1946, PAF has remained the U.S. Air Force's only federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) concerned entirely with studies and analyses.General Inquiries
- Contact:
- James S. Chow
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6808
-
Force Modernization and Employment Program
- Contact:
- Sherrill Lingel
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6299
-
Resource Management Program
- Contact:
- Stephanie Young
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5673
-
Strategy and Doctrine Program
- Contact:
- Raphael S. Cohen
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5873
-
Workforce, Development, and Health Program
- Contact:
- Nelson Lim
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7291
-
RAND Social and Economic Well-BeingGo to RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
Building safe, healthy, and thriving communitiesGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Anita Chandra
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5323
-
Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy Go to Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy
- Contact:
- Rhianna C. Rogers
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6388
-
Center for Disability ResearchGo to Center for Disability Research
- Contact:
- Kathleen J. Mullen
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6265
-
Center for Quality PolicingGo to Center for Quality Policing
- Contact:
- Richard H. Donohue
- Phone:
- work(617) 338-2059, ext. 8618
-
Center for the Study of AgingGo to Center for the Study of Aging
- Contact:
- Michael D. Hurd
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6945
- Fax:
- (310) 451-6923
-
Community Health and Environmental Policy ProgramGo to Community Health and Environmental Policy Program
- Contact:
- Benjamin Lee Preston
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7481
-
Drug Policy Research CenterGo to Drug Policy Research Center
- Contact:
- Beau Kilmer
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6005
-
Institute for Civil JusticeGo to Institute for Civil Justice
- Contact:
- James M. Anderson
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4677
-
Justice Policy ProgramGo to Justice Policy Program
- Contact:
- James M. Anderson
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4677
-
Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and CompensationGo to Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation
- Contact:
- Lloyd Dixon
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7480
-
RAND Center on Housing and HomelessnessGo to RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness
- Contact:
- Sarah B. Hunter
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7244
- Contact:
- Jason M. Ward
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7774
-
RAND Climate Resilience CenterGo to RAND Climate Resilience Center
- Contact:
- Melissa Finucane
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4279
- Contact:
- Abbie Tingstad
- Phone:
- work(617) 338-2059, ext. 8678
-
Social and Behavioral Policy ProgramGo to Social and Behavioral Policy Program
- Contact:
- Regina A. Shih
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5945
-
RAND Research DisciplinesGo to RAND Research Disciplines
-
RAND Economics GroupGo to RAND Economics Group
- Contact:
- Jennie W. Wenger
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6304
-
RAND Sociology GroupGo to RAND Sociology Group
- Contact:
- Esther Friedman
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7320
-
RAND Statistics GroupGo to RAND Statistics Group
- Contact:
- Bonnie Ghosh-Dastidar
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7418
-
RAND Survey Research GroupGo to RAND Survey Research Group
- Contact:
- Kirsten Becker
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6480
-
-
Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate SchoolGo to Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School
Provides the next generation of policy leaders an unsurpassed education in policy analysisGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- prgs@prgs.edu
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7690
- Fax:
- (310) 451-6978
-
RAND Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human ConditionGo to RAND Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition
- Contact:
- Robert J. Lempert
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7554
-
RAND Methods CentersGo to RAND Methods Centers
- Contact:
- Susan M. Sohler Everingham
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4957
-
External AffairsGeneral Inquiries
- Contact:
- Jeremy Rawitch
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 6795
-
Congressional RelationsGo to Congressional Relations
- Contact:
- Jayme Fuglesten
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5363
-
Media RelationsGo to Media Relations
- Contact:
- Leah Polk
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7139
-
Finance
- Contact:
- Bradley Beverage
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7252
-
Information Services
- Contact:
- Michael Weitzenfeld
- Phone:
- work(310) 393-0411, ext. 7702
-
RAND OfficesWashington
Pittsburgh
- Contact:
- Yool Kim
- Phone:
- work(703) 413-1100, ext. 5253
Boston
- Contact:
- Catherine H. Augustine
- Phone:
- work(412) 683-2300, ext. 4998
- Contact:
- Courtney A. Gidengil
- Phone:
- work(617) 338-2059, ext. 8637
Still Not Sure Whom to Contact?
Fill out the form below and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.