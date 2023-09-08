The Policy Currents Podcast
September 8, 2023
RAND experts Michelle Miro and Krista Romita Grocholski join us to discuss the growing problem of flooding in the United States. They recently published a paper that examines this issue in the Mid-Atlantic region, where extreme precipitation has led to flooding nearly every season since 2018. Climate data, they say, is essential to helping stormwater managers and civil engineers better protect their communities from these costly disasters.