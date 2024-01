Creating a successful independent Palestinian state poses a wide range of political, economic, social, and environmental challenges. Since 2002, a multidisciplinary team of experts from RAND has been working with Palestinians, Israelis, and the international community to develop an in-depth and comprehensive nation-building plan to address these challenges and facilitate the state's success.

Presenting key aspects of the Arc, this video explores options for strengthening the physical infrastructure for a new Palestinian state.

The full-length presentation of The Arc.