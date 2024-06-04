How Women's Perspectives Shape National Security
Published Jun 4, 2024
RAND's Women, Peace, and Security Initiative hosted a May 2024 event to examine the critical role that gendered perspectives play in helping U.S. and allied government policymakers address the most pressing national security challenges. The event featured Vice Admiral (Ret.) Carol Pottenger, who rose through the ranks to become the first woman to command a major combat organization, the Amphibious Force 7th Fleet/Expeditionary Strike Group 7.
