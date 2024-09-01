Aurelia Attal-Juncqua
Policy Researcher
Expertise
Aurelia Attal-Juncqua is a biosecurity policy researcher at RAND. She is dedicated to better understanding the intersection between pandemic preparedness, emerging tech, biosecurity, and biodefense. Previously, she was a fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, where her research focused on strengthening the U.S. bioeconomy. Before that, she was a program officer on the Board on Health Sciences Policy at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), where she contributed to the success of NASEM’s COVID-19 rapid response work. In 2020, she was awarded NASEM’s Health and Medicine Division Spot Award for her work supporting the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and Other 21st Century Health Threats during the very early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Before joining NASEM, Attal-Juncqua was a senior research associate at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, where she worked alongside the Biological Weapons Convention on projects focused on preparing for and responding to deliberate biological events, as well as with the Guinean government and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a large post-Ebola health security and emergency management capacity-building partnership. Attal-Juncqua received a B.Sc. in biology and microbiology from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London and an M.Sc. in control of infectious diseases from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Currently, Attal-Juncqua is a part-time doctoral candidate in the health security track at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Education
M.S. in control of infectious diseases, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; B.S. in biology and microbiology, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine (London)