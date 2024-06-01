Jane Bai is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has an M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a B.A. in economics from Stanford University.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a research assistant at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, where she focused on China’s health care system. Previously, she received a fellowship from China Medical Board to research China's insurance policies. Her research interests include health policy, health economics, social determinants of health, multicultural medicine, provider payment reform, pharmaceutical policies and trade.
Education
M.P.P., Harvard Kennedy School; B.A. in economics, Stanford University
Languages
Mandarin