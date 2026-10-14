Mario Battaglini
Research Leader
Expertise
Mario Battaglini is a research leader at RAND Europe.
With over 10 years' experience conducting research using the Better Regulation Guidelines, Battaglini has expertise in public health, occupational health and safety, and broader social policy, including poverty, discrimination, gender and intersectionality, disability, age, and digitisation. He has successfully led and coordinated projects for EU clients, including HaDEA, DG SANTE, DG EMPL, DG RTD, DG JUST, and EU-OSHA.
Battaglini is a mixed-methods researcher by training. He is well-versed in qualitative methods, including literature, legal and policy reviews, interviews, focus groups, and workshops. He has designed, administered, and coordinated the analysis of both large-scale EU surveys and smaller ones. His research employs multi-stakeholder, participatory, and intersectional approaches to translate complex evidence into actionable policy recommendations for health and care improvement.
He holds a Ph.D. and an M.Sc. in social policy from the London School of Economics (LSE), where he won the Titmuss Prize for outstanding performance and the LSE Class Teacher Award.
Education
Ph.D. in barriers to health, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); M.Sc. in social policy (research), London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Languages
Italian; English; French; Spanish
Selected Work
- Battaglini, M. "Devolution and decentralisation in social security: the situation in Italy," in Vonk, G, and Schoukens, P., Devolution and Decentralisation in Social Security: A comparative European Perspective. , Eleven International Publishing, 2019