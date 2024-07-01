Chinako Belanger
Associate Dean, Student Life
she/her
Expertise
Chinako Belanger is the associate dean of Student Life at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Previously, she served as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program manager at RAND. Belanger has nearly two decades of experience in higher education and student engagement, including serving as the associate dean of Student Life and Leadership at Mount Saint Mary’s University.
She has a B.A. in arts, English language, and literature from the University of California–Irvine and an Ed.D. in organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California.
Education
Ed.D. in organizational change and leadership, University of Southern California (USC); B.A. in English, University of California–Irvine