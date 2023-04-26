Jonathan Brosmer (he/him) is an associate physical scientist at RAND. He holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles where his dissertation focused on rare-earth organometallics and small-molecule activation. While at RAND, his work has focused on topics including Air Force acquisition and logistics, command and control, cyber, and critical materials.
Selected Publications
Villalobos, Fabian, Jonathan L. Brosmer, Richard Silberglitt, Justin M. Lee, and Aimee E. Curtright, Time for Resilient Critical Material Supply Chain Policies, RAND Corporation (RR-A2102-1), 2022
Walsh, Matthew, Lance Menthe, Jonathan L. Brosmer, Julie George, Christine Kistler LaCoste, Eric Hastings, Sherrill Lingel, and Éder M. Sousa, Data-Enabled Approaches for Enhancing the Air Force Transformational Capability Pipeline, RAND Corporation (RR-A952-1), 2023
Snyder, Don, Lauren A. Mayer, Jonathan L. Brosmer, Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, Quentin E. Hodgson, Myron Hura, Jonathan Fujiwara, and Thomas Hamilton, Wing-Level Mission Assurance for a Cyber-Contested Environment, RAND Corporation (RR-A580-1), 2021