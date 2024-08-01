Pamela Kantrowitz Calig

Pamela Calig is director of operations for RAND Education and Labor and associate director, Research Financial Operations. She manages division resource allocations and financial operations for the division's portfolio of contract, grant, and contribution projects. She was previously assistant director of operations for RAND Justice, Infrastructure, and Environment and lead unit administrator for RAND Law, Business, and Regulation.
Prior to joining RAND, Calig worked at Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh. She earned her M.P.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.
Education
B.A. in political science, Penn State University; M.P.A. in public administration, University of Pittsburgh