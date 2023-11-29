Carlos Calvo-Hernandez (he/him) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research interests include global climate change, environmental and natural resource management, artificial intelligence, energy, migration, emerging technologies, and the intersection of international development and sustainability. He is particularly interested in improving communication and effective dissemination of research findings.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a research scholar at the Institute for Policy Integrity at the New York University School of Law, where he focused on computational modeling of electricity markets and unemployment. Previously, he worked as a consultant and researcher at multiple universities, nongovernmental organizations, and think tanks. He has an M.P.A. in international policy and management from the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University and a B.S. in mathematics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).
Selected Publications
Groves, David G., James Syme, Edmundo Molina-Perez, Carlos Calvo Hernandez, Luis F. Víctor-Gallardo, Guido Godinez-Zamora, Jairo Quirós-Tortós, Felipe De León Denegri, Andrea Meza Murillo, Valentina Saavedra Gómez, and Adrien Vogt-Schilb, The Benefits and Costs of Decarbonizing Costa Rica's Economy: Informing the Implementation of Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan Under Uncertainty, RAND Corporation (RR-A633-1), 2020
Sameer M Siddiqi, Cate Mingoya-LaFortune, Ramya Chari, Benjamin L Preston, Grace Gahlon, Carlos Calvo-Hernandez, Alexandra Huttinger, Scott R Stephenson, Jaime Madrigano, "The Road to Justice40: Organizer and Policymaker Perspectives on the Historical Roots of and Solutions for Environmental Justice Inequities in US Cities," Environmental Justice, 2022
Robert J Lempert, Steven W Popper, Carlos Calvo-Hernandez, Transportation Planning for Uncertain Times: A Practical Guide to Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty for MPOs, United States. Federal Highway Administration, 2022
Miro, Michelle E., Flannery Dolan, Karen M. Sudkamp, Jeffrey Martini, Karishma V. Patel, and Carlos Calvo Hernandez, A Hotter and Drier Future Ahead: An Assessment of Climate Change in U.S. Central Command, RAND Corporation (RR-A2338-1), 2023
Siddiqi, Sameer M., Alexandra Huttinger, Jaime Madrigano, Emily Ashenfelter, Evan Banks, Carlos Calvo Hernandez, Maria Gardner, Heather McCracken, Alyson Youngblood, Benjamin Lee Preston, Scott R. Stephenson, and Linnea Warren May, What Does Environmental Justice Look Like? Two Case Studies, RAND Corporation (PE-A1456-1), 2023