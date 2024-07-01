Jay Carroll
Technical Analyst
Expertise
Jay Carroll is a technical analyst at RAND. He has assisted on projects for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and the Australian Department of Defense. Specifically, the research focused on platform acquisition, process development, and budget analysis.
Prior to joing RAND, Carroll was a consultant providing technical analysis for a range of small to mid-market companies. Additionally, Carroll worked as an analyst for Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona.
Carroll holds a B.S. in physics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in physics from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville.
Education
B.S. in physics, University of Notre Dame; M.S. in physics, University of Tennessee