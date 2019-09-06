Han-Yi Chiu
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Han-Yi Chiu (he/him) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND Corporation and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research interests include disaster preparedness and resource allocation, cost-effectiveness measurements of post-acute care coordination, and post-disaster community resilience performance indicators. He has an M.S. in health policy and management from National Taiwan University and a B.S. in nursing from National Yang-Ming University.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a health data analyst in the emergency department of the National Taiwan University Hospital and Institute of Health Policy and Management, where he conducted research and published on the impact of mass casualty events, risk of coexisting comorbidities for influenza inpatients, disaster responses of emerging infectious diseases, and outcomes and costs of post-discharge continuity care for heart failure. He also worked as a public health nurse in the Marshall Islands from 2016 to 2017, where he established an infectious diseases reporting system and a diabetes management system to prevent outer islands people from epidemic outbreaks and chronic disease deterioration.
Education
M.S. in health policy and management, National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei, Taiwan; B.S. in nursing, National Yang-Ming University (NYMU), Taipei, Taiwan
Languages
Selected Work
- Chiu, H. Y. , Hwang, C. K. , Chen, S. Y., Shih, F. Y., Han, H. C., King, C. C., ... & Oyang, Y. J., "Machine learning for emerging infectious disease field responses," Scientific reports, 12(1), 2022
- Weng, T.C., Chiu, H.Y., Chen, S.Y., Shih, F.Y., King, C.C., Fang, C.C., "National retrospective cohort study to identify age-specific fatality risks of comorbidities among hospitalized patients with influenza-like illness in Taiwan," BMJ Open, 9(6), 2019
- Chiu, H.Y., Cheng, S.H., Tung, Y.C., "Associations of continuity and level with outcomes and expenses of post-discharge care for patients with heart failure," Taiwan Journal of Public Health,, 35(1), 2016