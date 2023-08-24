Overview
Jennifer Cox-Siegel is the associate dean of finance for Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has comprehensive responsibility for fiscal management, budgeting, and financial strategic planning to ensure the ongoing efficient and effective administration and sustainability of Pardee RAND. Prior to Pardee RAND, she worked for Carnegie Mellon University for more than 20 years, most recently as director of finance for Student Affairs.
Cox-Siegel received her B.S. in human development and family studies from Colorado State University and her M.Ed. in school counseling from Slippery Rock University.