Jennifer Cox-Siegel
Associate Dean of Finance and Lead Compliance Officer, RAND School of Public Policy
She/Her
Jennifer Cox-Siegel is associate dean of finance and lead compliance officer for the RAND School of Public Policy. She has comprehensive responsibility for fiscal management, budgeting, and financial strategic planning to ensure the ongoing efficient and effective administration and sustainability of the RAND School. Prior to RAND, she worked for Carnegie Mellon University for more than 20 years, most recently as director of finance for Student Affairs.
Cox-Siegel received her M.Ed. in school counseling from Slippery Rock University and her B.S. in human development and family studies from Colorado State University.
Education
M.Ed. in school counseling, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania; B.S. in human development and family studies, Colorado State University