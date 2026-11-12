McKenna Fitzgerald is an AI policy resident at RAND, in the Center on AI, Security, and Technology. She is responsible for external engagement on artificial intelligence. Before joining RAND, she led development and external affairs on federal AI policy at Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI). Prior, she served as a research manager at MATS where she worked with technical AI researchers on frontier safety and security issues. Before that, she was deputy director of the Global Catastrophic Risk Institute (GCRI) and Director of Academic Affairs at the Consulate General of Israel. She holds a B.A. in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley.
Education
B.A. in philosophy, University of California, Berkeley