Ishita Ghai

Ishita (Ishi) Ghai is a fellow at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Over the last ten years, she has worked on a variety of projects focused on health behaviors, as well as education in low and middle income countries (LMICs) spanning Africa and southeast Asia. At RAND, she primarily manages pilot and large-scale randomized control trials (RCTs) focused on testing a variety of interventions geared toward improving uptake of screening services for cervical cancer and HIV, improving uptake and use of ORS and zinc to treat child diarrhea, and improving long-term adherence to anti-retroviral therapy (ART) among people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV). She has extensive experience working with network-based data as well as healthcare service utilization datasets. In her current capacity, she brings learnings from her work at a boutique consulting firm, where she supported process evaluations of early childhood education programs, tested research methods, designed curricula for adult learning, and wrote responses to calls for proposal.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a research assistant at the University of California, Davis, where she helped set up the Center for Analytics and Technology in Society at the Graduate School of Management. She has an M.B.A. in business analytics and marketing from the University of California, Davis, an Ed.M. in international education policy from Harvard University, and a B.Tech. in bioinformatics from Vellore Institute of Technology.
Selected Publications
MacCarthy, S., Wagner, Z., Saya, U., Ghai, I., Karamagi, Y., Odiit, M., Mukasa, B., Linnemayr, S., "Food Insecurity During the COVID‑19 Pandemic: A Longitudinal Mixed‑Methods Study from a Cohort of HIV Clients in Uganda," AIDS and Behavior, 2023
Ghai, I., Wagner, G.J., Matovu, J.K.B., Juncker, M., Namisango, E., Bouskill, K., Nakami, S., Beyeza-Kashesya, J., Luyirika, E., Wanyenze, R.K., "Increased Knowledge Mediates the Effect of Game Changers for Cervical Cancer Prevention on Diffusion of Cervical Cancer Screening Advocacy Among Social Network Members," International Journal of Behavioral Medicine., 2023
Ebinger, J. E., Ghai, I., Barajas, D., Vallejo, R., Blyler, C. A., Morales, M., Garcia, N., Joung, S., Palimaru, A., & Linnemayr, S., "Behavioural Economics to Improve Antihypertensive Therapy Adherence (BETA): protocol for a pilot randomised controlled trial in Los Angeles," BMJ Open, 2023
Stecher, C. ; Ghai, I.; Lunkuse, L.; Wabukala, P.; Odiit, M.; Nakanwagi, A.; Linnemayr, S., "Incentives and Reminders to Improve Long-term Medication Adherence (INMIND): Protocol for a Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial," JMIR Research Protocols, 11(10), 2022
Sunita M. Desai; Jiejie Wang; Uttara M. Ananthakrishnan; Ishita Ghai; Ateev Mehrotra; Hemant K. Bhargava, "Estimation of Potential Savings Associated With Switching Medication Formulation," JAMA Health Forum, 3(2), 2022