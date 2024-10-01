Chloe Gomez
Ph.D. Candidate, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
She/Her
Expertise
Chloe Gomez (she/her) is a Ph.D. student in the Community-Partnered Policy and Action stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. She has an M.S.W. in clinical mental health and a B.A. in sociology, both from Boston College. Her research interests include mental health conditions and treatment, health care quality improvement and program evaluation, ethical business practices, substance use disorders, trauma and PTSD, the health care workforce, social justice and vulnerable populations, gender equity, homelessness, and urban planning.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was the behavioral health quality manager for Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health contracted programs throughout Los Angeles County at Wesley Health Centers. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she has long worked with underserved populations, including those experiencing homelessness, chronic mental illness, and substance use disorders.
Education
M.S.W. in clinical mental health, Boston College; B.A. in sociology, Boston College