Thomas Goughnour is a policy researcher at RAND specializing in cost estimating and analysis. He has worked with the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), Project Air Force, National Defense Research Institute, Education and Labor, Health Care, and Social and Economic Well-Being research divisions. His primary areas of research have included analysis of alternatives of information technology systems, cost estimating and analysis of major weapons systems, labor and education program evaluations including cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness analysis, and cost modeling using VBA in Excel.
Goughnour holds an M.A. in economics from George Mason University and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in economics/business and a B.A. in philosophy. He is an International Cost Estimating and Analysis Association (ICEAA) Certified Cost Estimator/Analyst (CCEA).