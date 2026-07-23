Richard Harry

Richard I. Harry is an associate engineer at the RAND Corporation whose research focuses on emerging technologies, defense systems analysis, and the development of countermeasures for evolving threats. His work spans electronic warfare, robotics and autonomous systems, operational energy, and technology integration in military and homeland security contexts.
At RAND, Harry contributes to studies supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, analyzing how advanced technologies can enhance resilience, sustainment, and decision-making in complex operational environments. His recent work includes modeling and simulation of electronic warfare and small unmanned aircraft systems, assessing energy and power requirements for autonomous systems, and exploring the implications of artificial intelligence for materials discovery and defense innovation.
Before joining RAND, Harry conducted doctoral research on multiferroic materials for magnetic field detection and manipulation at Tuskegee University, where he developed high-frequency magneto-electric sensors and biocompatible materials for prosthetic applications. He has also worked on energy efficiency and process optimization projects for the U.S. Department of Energy and private-sector clients.
Harry holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in materials science and engineering from Tuskegee University, and dual B.S. degrees in mechanical engineering and physics also from Tuskegee University.