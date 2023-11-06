Sara E. Heins is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests include substance use and dependence, injury, occupational health, health information technology, maternal and child health, and emergency medical services. Current RAND projects include assisting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid with collecting and analyzing data from ground ambulance organizations. Recently completed RAND projects include developing and validating algorithms to predict functional impairment among Medicare beneficiaries and reviewing state-level efforts to link Medicaid claims and birth certificate data to advance maternal and child health.
Prior to beginning her doctoral program, Heins worked as a data analyst for the Center for Injury Research and Policy and the Major Extremity Trauma Research Consortium, both at Johns Hopkins. She received her Ph.D. in health policy and management with a concentration in health services research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, and her B.A. in biology and society from Cornell University.
Selected Publications
