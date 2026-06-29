Aidan Hesse
Technical Analyst
Expertise
Aidan Hesse is a technical analyst at RAND. As a cybersecurity and national security professional, his work focuses on the intersection of emerging technology, cyber risk, and public policy.
Hesse conducts research and analysis on a wide range of cybersecurity, defense, and technology policy issues. His work has supported government decision-makers through assessments of cyber threats, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, defense acquisition, and critical infrastructure resilience. He has contributed to research efforts involving risk assessment, scenario development, tabletop exercises, technology evaluation, and cybersecurity policy implementation.
Prior to joining RAND, Hesse served as a cybersecurity engineer at MITRE, where he worked on post-quantum cryptography and cyber operational test and evaluation supporting government stakeholders. His experience spans both technical and policy-focused environments, enabling him to bridge complex technical concepts with strategic decision-making needs.
Hesse's professional background is defined by rigorous research, structured analytical thinking, and the ability to synthesize complex information into clear, actionable insights. He is passionate about understanding how emerging technologies shape national security challenges and helping the U.S. navigate an increasingly complex cyber and geopolitical landscape.
He holds a Master of Science in cybersecurity and public policy from the Fletcher School and Tufts University School of Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Tufts University.
Education
M.S. in cybersecurity and public policy, Tufts University, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Graduate School of Engineering; B.A. in international relations, Tufts University
Languages
English