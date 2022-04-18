Selected Publications
Dopp, A. R., Hindmarch, G., Chan Osilla, K., Meredith, L. S., Manuel, J. K., Becker, K., Tarhuni, L., Schoenbaum, M., Komaromy, M., Cassells, A., & Watkins, K. E., "Mis-implementation of evidence-based behavioural health practices in primary care: Lessons from randomised trials in Federally Qualified Health Centers," Evidence & Policy, 2024
Dopp, A. R., Hunter, S. B., Godley, M. D., González, I., Bongard, M., Han, B., Cantor, J., Hindmarch, G., Lindquist, K., Wright, B., Schlang, D., Passetti, L. L., Wright, K. L., Kilmer, B., Aarons. G. A., & Purtle, J., "Comparing organization-focused and state-focused financing strategies on provider-level reach of a youth substance use treatment model: A mixed-method study. ," Implementation Science, 2023
Lisa S. Meredith, Miriam S. Komaromy, Matthew Cefalu, Cristina Murray-Krezan, Kimberly Page, Karen Chan Osilla, Alex R. Dopp, Isabel Leamon, Lina Tarhuni, Grace Hindmarch, Vanessa Jacobsohn, Katherine E. Watkins, the CLARO Study Group, "Design of CLARO (Collaboration Leading to Addiction Treatment and Recovery from other Stresses): A randomized trial of collaborative care for opioid use disorder and co-occurring depression and/or posttraumatic stress disorder," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2021
Osilla, K. C., Meredith, L. S., Griffin, B. A., Martineau, M., Hindmarch, G., & Watkins, K. E., "Design of CLARO+ (Collaboration leading to addiction treatment and recovery from other stresses, plus): A randomized trial of collaborative care to decrease overdose and suicide risk among patients with co-occurring disorders. ," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2023
Alex R. Dopp, Sarah B. Hunter, Mark D. Godley, Chau Pham, Bing Han, Rosanna Smart, Jonathan Cantor, Beau Kilmer, Grace Hindmarch, Isabelle González, Lora L. Passetti, Kelli L. Wright, Gregory A. Aarons & Jonathan Purtle, "Comparing two federal financing strategies on penetration and sustainment of the adolescent community reinforcement approach for substance use disorders: protocol for a mixed-method study," Implementation Science Communications, 2022
Vanessa Parks, Grace Hindmarch, Sonny S. Patel, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg "Older Adults’ Behavioral Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic," in Horney, J.A., COVID-19, Frontline Responders and Mental Health: A Playbook for Delivering Resilient Public Health Systems Post-Pandemic, Emerald Publishing Limited, Bingley, 2023