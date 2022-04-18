Grace Hindmarch

Research Assistant
She/Her

Education

B.S. in public health and anthropology, Tulane University; B.S. in public health, Tulane University

Overview

Grace Hindmarch (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND. Her primary research interest is in implementing and sustaining evidenced-based practices to improve behavioral health problems. She has scientific expertise in health service delivery improvement, implementation science, policy analysis, program evaluation, behavioral health, and interpersonal violence. Some of her research projects include implementing and testing the effectiveness of collaborative care for co-occurring opioid use disorder and mental health issues, comparing financing strategies for sustainment of an evidenced-based practice for adolescent substance use, and evaluation planning for organizations supporting minor victims of sex trafficking.

Hindmarch received a B.S.P.H in public health and anthropology from Tulane University. She is a current Ph.D. student studying health policy at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Ph.D. Health Policy student, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Selected Publications

Dopp, A. R., Hindmarch, G., Chan Osilla, K., Meredith, L. S., Manuel, J. K., Becker, K., Tarhuni, L., Schoenbaum, M., Komaromy, M., Cassells, A., & Watkins, K. E., "Mis-implementation of evidence-based behavioural health practices in primary care: Lessons from randomised trials in Federally Qualified Health Centers," Evidence & Policy, 2024

Dopp, A. R., Hunter, S. B., Godley, M. D., González, I., Bongard, M., Han, B., Cantor, J., Hindmarch, G., Lindquist, K., Wright, B., Schlang, D., Passetti, L. L., Wright, K. L., Kilmer, B., Aarons. G. A., & Purtle, J., "Comparing organization-focused and state-focused financing strategies on provider-level reach of a youth substance use treatment model: A mixed-method study. ," Implementation Science, 2023

Lisa S. Meredith, Miriam S. Komaromy, Matthew Cefalu, Cristina Murray-Krezan, Kimberly Page, Karen Chan Osilla, Alex R. Dopp, Isabel Leamon, Lina Tarhuni, Grace Hindmarch, Vanessa Jacobsohn, Katherine E. Watkins, the CLARO Study Group, "Design of CLARO (Collaboration Leading to Addiction Treatment and Recovery from other Stresses): A randomized trial of collaborative care for opioid use disorder and co-occurring depression and/or posttraumatic stress disorder," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2021

Osilla, K. C., Meredith, L. S., Griffin, B. A., Martineau, M., Hindmarch, G., & Watkins, K. E., "Design of CLARO+ (Collaboration leading to addiction treatment and recovery from other stresses, plus): A randomized trial of collaborative care to decrease overdose and suicide risk among patients with co-occurring disorders. ," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2023

Alex R. Dopp, Sarah B. Hunter, Mark D. Godley, Chau Pham, Bing Han, Rosanna Smart, Jonathan Cantor, Beau Kilmer, Grace Hindmarch, Isabelle González, Lora L. Passetti, Kelli L. Wright, Gregory A. Aarons & Jonathan Purtle, "Comparing two federal financing strategies on penetration and sustainment of the adolescent community reinforcement approach for substance use disorders: protocol for a mixed-method study," Implementation Science Communications, 2022

Vanessa Parks, Grace Hindmarch, Sonny S. Patel, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg "Older Adults’ Behavioral Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic," in Horney, J.A., COVID-19, Frontline Responders and Mental Health: A Playbook for Delivering Resilient Public Health Systems Post-Pandemic, Emerald Publishing Limited, Bingley, 2023

