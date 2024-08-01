Bhavya Lal
Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Expertise
Bhavya Lal is a professor of Space Policy at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Most recently, she founded and served as NASA's associate administrator for the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, advising the NASA administrator and senior leadership on a broad spectrum of domestic and international policy issues, strategic planning, and technology investments. She was also the first woman named NASA's chief technologist. In the early days of the Biden Administration, she was the highest-ranking administration representative at NASA, serving as the acting chief of staff. She was instrumental in advancing the Moon-to-Mars Artemis program and spearheading initiatives in planetary defense, space sustainability, quantum science and engineering, artificial intelligence, space ethics, and space nuclear power. She also played a pivotal role in formulating critical policies on international competition and commercial space ventures.
Before NASA, Lal directed influential analyses on space science, commercial space, and human exploration at the Institute for Defense Analyses' Science and Technology Policy Institute. At Abt Associates she directed the Center for Science and Technology Policy Studies.
Lal holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an additional master’s from MIT’s Technology and Policy Program, and a Ph.D. in public policy and public administration from George Washington University. She is a member of the honor societies for both nuclear engineering and public policy and public administration. Her numerous accolades include the NASA Distinguished Service Medal and induction into the International Academy of Astronautics and the YWCA’s Academy of Women Achievers.
Education
Ph.D. in public policy and public administration, The George Washington University; M.S. in nuclear engineering, MIT; M.S. in technology and policy, MIT; B.S. in nuclear engineering, MIT