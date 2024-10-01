Jinyoung Lee is a M.Phil. candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. With a robust background in economic and financial policy, she previously served at the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in South Korea, where she developed and implemented frameworks aimed at fostering the sound growth of the capital market and banking sector. She also played a pivotal role in designing and establishing liquidity support schemes for key industrial sectors during financial crises, demonstrating her capability in crisis management and policy innovation.
Prior to FSC, Lee worked at the Prime Minister’s Office in South Korea, where she facilitated policy coordination among various ministries and provided strategic guidance on whole-of-government approaches to national economic, health and welfare policies.
Lee holds a master’s degree in finance from the Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden and a bachelor's degree in economics from Yonsei University, South Korea. She is also certified in ESG Investing (CFA) and Sustainability and Climate Risk (GARP), reflecting her strong commitment to sustainability.
Her expertise spans banking and capital market regulation, fintech, financial crisis response, and development finance in emerging economies. Jinyoung's research interests focus on economic policy for developing countries, sustainability, public finance for vulnerable populations, and the implications of artificial intelligence for individuals and the financial sector. Known for her adaptability, resilience, and deep policy knowledge, she is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of communities through informed policymaking. She is fluent in English and Korean.
Education
M.S. in finance, Stockholm School of Economics; B.S. in economics, Yonsei University