Jonathan S. Levin (he/him) is an associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. He uses mixed methods to examine access, costs, and quality in public insurance programs, health care consolidation, prescription drugs, and treatment patterns for individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders. His recent projects have focused on FEMA public assistance for COVID-19 relief, physician-hospital vertical integration, psychiatric bed shortages, and screenings for adverse-childhood experiences. Levin has extensive experience working with public sector clients at the federal, state, and county level. He received his Ph.D. from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management, an M.P.H. from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and a B.A. from Oberlin College.