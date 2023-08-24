Overview
Jing Zhi Lim is a M.Phil. candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. He has a B.Sc. in quantitative finance and computer science from the National University of Singapore. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a researcher at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, where he worked with government and industry partners to study the digital economy and global value chains. He also worked on projects using large-scale geospatial, network, and text data alongside official statistics to examine trade, labor, and urban economics issues. His research interests include digital public infrastructure, economic development, and education & workforce issues.