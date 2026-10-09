Tahira Nisa Mammen
Resident Technical Expert
Expertise
Tahira Mammen is a resident technical expert at RAND. She is an AI security and national security leader with two decades of experience building organizations, advancing emerging technical missions, and managing risks to achieve strategic outcomes.
At RAND, Mammen helps lead the AI Security Team within the Center on AI, Security, and Technology. She works alongside leading technologists and policy experts addressing some of the most consequential AI security challenges of our time across three research portfolios including AIxCyber, Secure AI Infrastructure, and Provable Constraints. She is focused on driving AI Security research and policy recommendations that advance key issues at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, including securing frontier AI systems, and rigorously assessing and planning for frontier AI capabilities and their strategic implications.
Before joining RAND, Mammen spent 20 years at the National Security Agency as an AI security leader, offensive and defensive cyber practitioner, cryptologic mathematician, and senior executive. In 2023, she established NSA’s AI Security Center and led it for two years. She later returned to her signals intelligence roots to establish the National Mission Integration organization, reporting directly to NSA’s director of operations.
Mammen brings expertise spanning NSA’s signals intelligence, cybersecurity, and research missions, having served and held leadership roles in each directorate at NSA. A Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Mammen applied process improvement methods to strengthen NSA’s cyber missions as a technical director in multiple offices. She is a graduate of NSA’s Computer Network Operations Exploitation Analyst Program and Cryptologic Mathematician Development Program.
Education
M.Stat. in statistics, Rice University; A.B. in mathematics & Russian linguistics, Bryn Mawr College