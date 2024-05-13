Samuel J. Mann

Samuel Mann (he/him) is an associate economist at RAND. He is also a research affiliate at IZA, a research affiliate at the Welsh Institute of Social and Economic Research, Data, and Methods, and a research fellow at the Global Labor Organization.
He is an applied micro-economist who has interests in health policy, health services research, health economics, labor economics, and LGBTQ+ economics. Broadly, his research studies how public policies and programs shape the lives and health outcomes of vulnerable populations.
His research has previously been published in leading economics, health policy, public health, and health services research journals such as the American Journal of Health Economics, JAMA Pediatrics, American Journal of Public Health, Health Affairs, Health Services Research, and Labour Economics. His research has been cited by the CDC and has garnered significant media attention from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, CBS, and Good Morning America.