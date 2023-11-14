Dan McCormick

Defense Analyst

Education

M.A. in national security strategy, Georgetown University; J.D. in law, American University; B.A. in criminal justice, University of Maryland

Overview

Dan McCormick is a defense analyst in RAND’s Washington, DC office studying joint warfighting, force planning, and security cooperation. His current work focuses on space policy and operations, unmanned systems, and wargaming. Before joining RAND, he worked on Russian military affairs and European security. McCormick previously served as an Attorney-Advisor for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He holds an MA in Security Studies from Georgetown University and a JD from American University.

Research Focus