The researchers provide brief summaries and potential avenues for research on the following topics: opportunities for the United States to shape international norms in space, sustainable governance frameworks for lunar resource use, bioengineering and automation for reliable space-based environments, the development of a Space Rescue Service, the use of space mirrors, and space-based solar power.

In this Perspective, space researchers at the RAND Corporation identify space sustainability, security, and governance concepts that they believe are worthy of future research. Each concept reflects a topic that RAND has not researched in depth before.

