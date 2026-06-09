Bruce McClintock is a senior policy researcher at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. He previously served as the inaugural director of the RAND Space Enterprise Initiative, which provides a focal point for all RAND space-related research. McClintock joined RAND after retiring from the Air Force as a brigadier general. In addition to tours as an A-10 pilot and test pilot, he studied at the School for Advanced Airpower Studies, served at the Space Warfare Center at Schriever Air Force Base, was a special assistant to the commander of Air Force Space Command, was U.S. Defense attaché to Russia, and served as a White House fellow.
McClintock's primary research focus areas at RAND include space, Eurasia and Indo-Pacific security issues, military doctrine, and strategy. He is currently guiding RAND's efforts to influence the sustainability, safety, and security of space for the new space era. He served as a member of the U.S.-Russia Track-II Dialogue on Strategic Stability from 2018 to 2023 and led that group's effort to improve space safety and stability.
McClintock is founder and CEO (Chief Exploration Officer) of Hike for Life (www.hikeforlife.co), an outdoor education company based in Colorado that nurtures community, inspires responsible exploration, and helps preserve the great outdoors.
McClintock holds an M.S. in aeronautical engineering from the University of Florida, an M.S. in airpower art and science from the School of Advanced Airpower Studies, and a B.S. in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy.