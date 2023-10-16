Bruce McClintock is lead of the RAND Space Enterprise Initiative, a senior policy researcher, and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. The RAND Space Enterprise Initiative provides a focal point for all RAND space-related research for the U.S. government and U.S. allies. McClintock joined RAND in 2016 after retiring from the Air Force as a brigadier general. In addition to tours as an A-10 pilot and test pilot, he studied at the School for Advanced Airpower Studies, served at the Space Warfare Center at Schriever Air Force Base, was a special assistant to the commander of Air Force Space Command, was U.S. Defense attaché to Russia, and served as a White House fellow.
McClintock's primary research focus areas at RAND include space, Eurasia and Indo-Pacific security issues, military doctrine, and strategy. He is currently guiding RAND's efforts to influence the sustainability, safety, and security of space for the new space era. He served as a member of U.S.-Russia Track-II Dialogue on Strategic Stability from 2018 to 2023 and led that group's effort to improve space safety and stability.
McClintock is founder and CEO (Chief Exploration Officer) of Hike for Life (www.hikeforlife.co), an outdoor education company based in Colorado that nurtures community, inspires responsible exploration, and helps preserve the great outdoors.
McClintock holds an M.S. in aeronautical engineering from the University of Florida, an M.S. in airpower art and science from the School of Advanced Airpower Studies, and a B.S. in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Selected Publications
Weinbaum C, Berner S, McClintock B, SIGINT for Anyone: The Growing Availability of Signals Intelligence in the Public Domain, RAND Corporation (PE-273), 2017
McClintock, Bruce, Katie Feistel, Douglas C. Ligor, and Kathryn O'Connor, Responsible Space Behavior for the New Space Era: Preserving the Province of Humanity, RAND Corporation (PE-A887-2), 2021
McClintock, Bruce, Krista Langeland, and Michael Spirtas, First Mover Typology for the Space Domain: Building a Foundation for Future Analysis, RAND Corporation (RR-A2208-1), 2023
McClintock, Bruce, Jeffrey W. Hornung, and Katherine Costello, Russia's Global Interests and Actions: Growing Reach to Match Rejuvenated Capabilities, RAND Corporation (PE-327-A), 2021
Bruce McClintock, Andrew Radin, Cortney Weinbaum, Stephanie Anne Pillion, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Jonathan Cham, Daniel Elinoff, Maggie Habib, Mark Hvizda, Kotryna Jukneviciute, Adi Rao, Bryan Rooney, Allied by Design: Defining a Path to Thoughtful Allied Space Power, (RR-A1739-1), 2023 (forthcoming)