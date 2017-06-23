Lisa S. Meredith

Selected Publications
3.Meredith, L. S., Wong, E., Osilla, K. C., Sanders, M., Tebeka, M. G., Han, B., Williamson, S. L., Carton, T. W. , "Trauma-Informed Collaborative Care for African American Primary Care Patients in Federally Qualified Health Centers: A Pilot Randomized Trial," Medical Care, 60, 2022
4.Meredith, L. S., Komaromy, M., Cefalu, M., M., Murray-Krezan, C., Page, K., Osilla, K. C., Dopp, A. R., Leamon, I., Tarhuni, L., Hindmarch, G., Jacobsohn, V., Watkins, K. E. & the CLARO Study Group., "Design of CLARO (Collaboration Leading to Addiction Treatment and Recovery from other Stresses): A randomized trial of collaborative care for opioid use disorder and co-occurring depression and/or posttratumatic stress disorder," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 104, 2021
4.Dong, L., Meredith, L. S., Farmer, C.M., Ahluwalia, S. C., Chen, P. G., Bouskill, K., Han, B., Qureshi, N, Dalton, S., Watson, P., Schnurr, P. P., Davis, K., Tobin, J. N., Cassells, A., Gidengil, C. A. , "Protecting the mental and physical well-being of frontline health care workers during COVID-19: Study protocol of a cluster randomized controlled trial. ," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 117, 2022
5.Meredith, L. S., Bouskill, K., Chang, J., Larkin, J., Motala, A., & Hempel, S., "Predictors of burnout among U.S. healthcare providers: A systematic review," BMC Open, 12, 2022
9.Meredith, L. S., Azhar, G., Chang, E. T., Okunogbe, A., Simon, A., Han, B., Rubenstein, L. V. , "Can using an intensive management program improve primary care staff experiences with caring for high-risk patients? ," Federal Practitioner, 38, 2021
Meredith, L. S., Seelam, R.m, Stein, B. S., Parast, L., Shadel W. G., & D'Amico, E. J., "Adolescents with better mental health have less problem alcohol use six months later," Addictive Behaviors, 95, 2019
Meredith, L. S., Batorsky, B. S., Cefalu, M., Darling, J. E., Stockdale, S. E., Yano, E. M., & Rubenstein, L. V., "Long-term impact of evidence-based quality improvement for facilitating medical home implementation on primary care health professional morale," BMC Family Practice, 19, 2018
L. S., Eisenman, D. P., Han, B., Green, B. L., Kaltman, S., Wong, E. C., Sorbero, M., Vaughan, C., Cassells, A., Zatzick, D., Diaz, C., Hickey, S., Kurz, J., & Tobin, J. N., "Impact of the Violence and Stress Assessment (ViStA) program to improve PTSD management in primary care: A randomized controlled trial," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 31(509), 2016