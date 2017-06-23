Lisa S. Meredith

Lisa S. Meredith
Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in applied social psychology, Claremont Graduate University; M.A. in general experimental psychology, California State University, Northridge; B.A. in psychology, California State University, Northridge

Overview

Lisa Meredith is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research addresses collaborative care for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and co-occurring opioid use disorder (OUD) co-occurring with mental health disorders. She also conducts research on health care provider experiences and behavior, as well as psychological aspects of public health preparedness and response.

Meredith is currently leading a study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) to evaluate the impact of providing access to a brief evidence-based form of psychotherapy within the context of collaborative care in 12 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers (FQHCs). She is coleading a study funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to address the mental and physical well-being of frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Meredith is co-PI of a study funded by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) to test the effectiveness of a community health worker-led intervention to improve the uptake of COVID-19 and influenza vaccine. She is also a key investigator on a NIMH study of collaborative care for patients with co-occurring OUD and depression and/or PTSD. Meredith recently completed a NIMH study of trauma-informed collaborative care for low-income African Americans who receive care in FFQHCs .

She also completed a 5-year NIMH multi-site randomized controlled trial examining the effectiveness of collaborative care for PTSD in six FQHCs. She led survey evaluations of primary care professional experiences with the VA's patient-centered medical homes and is examining predictors of provider burnout for the DoD. She helped Los Angeles County prepare hospitals and clinics for addressing the psychological aspects of large-scale public health emergencies and identified best practices for expanding access and coverage for the National Diabetes Prevention Program under Medicaid; identified factors associated with psychological resilience in the military; led the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation evaluation of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Breakthrough Series Learning Collaborative for depression; and was a lead investigator of RAND's Invisible Wounds study.

Meredith has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications. She earned her Ph.D. in social psychology from Claremont Graduate University.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Delivering Written Exposure Therapy for PTSD in Underserved Primary Care Settings
  • Protecting the Mental and Physical Well-Being of Frontline Healthcare Workers During COVID-19
  • Collaborative Care for Co-Occurring Opioid Use Disorders and Depression and/or PTSD
  • Impact of a Community Care Intervention to Address Inequities in COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccination Among Adults Suffering from Disproportionate Chronic Disease
  • Trauma-Informed Collaborative Care for Low-Income African Americans with PTSD

Selected Publications

3.Meredith, L. S., Wong, E., Osilla, K. C., Sanders, M., Tebeka, M. G., Han, B., Williamson, S. L., Carton, T. W. , "Trauma-Informed Collaborative Care for African American Primary Care Patients in Federally Qualified Health Centers: A Pilot Randomized Trial," Medical Care, 60, 2022

4.Meredith, L. S., Komaromy, M., Cefalu, M., M., Murray-Krezan, C., Page, K., Osilla, K. C., Dopp, A. R., Leamon, I., Tarhuni, L., Hindmarch, G., Jacobsohn, V., Watkins, K. E. & the CLARO Study Group., "Design of CLARO (Collaboration Leading to Addiction Treatment and Recovery from other Stresses): A randomized trial of collaborative care for opioid use disorder and co-occurring depression and/or posttratumatic stress disorder," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 104, 2021

4.Dong, L., Meredith, L. S., Farmer, C.M., Ahluwalia, S. C., Chen, P. G., Bouskill, K., Han, B., Qureshi, N, Dalton, S., Watson, P., Schnurr, P. P., Davis, K., Tobin, J. N., Cassells, A., Gidengil, C. A. , "Protecting the mental and physical well-being of frontline health care workers during COVID-19: Study protocol of a cluster randomized controlled trial. ," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 117, 2022

5.Meredith, L. S., Bouskill, K., Chang, J., Larkin, J., Motala, A., & Hempel, S., "Predictors of burnout among U.S. healthcare providers: A systematic review," BMC Open, 12, 2022

9.Meredith, L. S., Azhar, G., Chang, E. T., Okunogbe, A., Simon, A., Han, B., Rubenstein, L. V. , "Can using an intensive management program improve primary care staff experiences with caring for high-risk patients? ," Federal Practitioner, 38, 2021

Meredith, L. S., Seelam, R.m, Stein, B. S., Parast, L., Shadel W. G., & D'Amico, E. J., "Adolescents with better mental health have less problem alcohol use six months later," Addictive Behaviors, 95, 2019

Meredith, L. S., Batorsky, B. S., Cefalu, M., Darling, J. E., Stockdale, S. E., Yano, E. M., & Rubenstein, L. V., "Long-term impact of evidence-based quality improvement for facilitating medical home implementation on primary care health professional morale," BMC Family Practice, 19, 2018

L. S., Eisenman, D. P., Han, B., Green, B. L., Kaltman, S., Wong, E. C., Sorbero, M., Vaughan, C., Cassells, A., Zatzick, D., Diaz, C., Hickey, S., Kurz, J., & Tobin, J. N., "Impact of the Violence and Stress Assessment (ViStA) program to improve PTSD management in primary care: A randomized controlled trial," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 31(509), 2016

Honors & Awards

  • Harold and Colene Brown Paerdee Faculty Chair, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Commentary

